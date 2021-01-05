ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Trading Up 32.3%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)’s stock price was up 32.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

