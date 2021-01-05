Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen Purchases 100,000 Shares

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,196,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,011,593.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) alerts:

On Tuesday, December 29th, Doug Janzen purchased 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen purchased 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen purchased 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,150.00.

Shares of CVE AQS opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$12.31 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.07 and a twelve month high of C$0.16.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Company Profile

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.