Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.14. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

