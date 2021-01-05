Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) Trading Up 7.1%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ARPO) was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 5,371,645 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 1,631,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSE:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.