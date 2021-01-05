Aeternity 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.27 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0754 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $24.79 million and $11.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000173 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 1,038.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,449,726 coins and its circulating supply is 328,628,782 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.