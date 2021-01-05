Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) (LON:AFRK) Shares Down 74.9%

Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) (LON:AFRK) shares traded down 74.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.02 ($0.07). 380,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18,999,900% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.60.

Afarak Group Oyj (AFRK.L) Company Profile (LON:AFRK)

Afarak Group Oyj engages in the production and supply of chrome products worldwide. It operates through two segments, FerroAlloys and Speciality Alloys. The Ferro Alloys segment produces chrome ore, charge chrome, medium carbon ferrochrome, and silicomanganese. The Specialty Alloys segment offers specialized low carbon and ultra low carbon ferrochrome.

