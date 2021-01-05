Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.27 Million

Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will announce sales of $36.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.40 million and the highest is $43.19 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $35.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $195.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.60 million to $202.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $561.46 million, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,186.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGIO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,077. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

