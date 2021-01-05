Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 5.8%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares shot up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.73 and last traded at $42.09. 1,718,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,373,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on API. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agora currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.85.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

