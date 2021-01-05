Agrello One Day Volume Tops $211,366.00 (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Agrello has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $211,366.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.29 or 0.00357599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024947 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (CRYPTO:DLT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,253,925 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id.

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Agrello using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.