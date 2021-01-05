Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report sales of $2.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $10.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $14.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $282.39. 1,882,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,220. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

