Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

