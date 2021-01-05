Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABNB. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Airbnb from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a positive rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

