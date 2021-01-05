Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a sector weight rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.33.

ABNB opened at $139.15 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $174.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

