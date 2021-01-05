Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €92.75 ($109.12).

Get Airbus SE (AIR.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €89.89 ($105.75) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €73.32. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.