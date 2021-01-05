AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Insider Andrew James Bell Sells 3,624,994 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19).

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) stock opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 425.66. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 229 ($2.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 485.50 ($6.34).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.66 ($0.06) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

