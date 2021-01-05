Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKBA. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.12 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,340,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,505,000 after buying an additional 10,328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,744,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,320,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,322 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,667,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 745,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.