Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKTS. BidaskClub upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of AKTS opened at $11.87 on Monday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $458.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,179 shares of company stock worth $1,810,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.