Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.49

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.47, with a volume of 510456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$259.12 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.75.

Alcanna Inc. (CLIQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

