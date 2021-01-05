Alchemy Pay (ACH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $657,228.00

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $657,228.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00181480 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00044366 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,744,077 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

