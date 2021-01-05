Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALXN. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.06. 39,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,939. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $160.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALXN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

