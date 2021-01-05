Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALFVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $27.62 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

