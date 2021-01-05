Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.32

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.32 and traded as high as $21.10. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1,136,417 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$517.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

