Algorand Trading 44.3% Higher This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001414 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $567.46 million and approximately $372.16 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00029697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00243759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.54 or 0.00501780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00265724 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018060 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,201,550,933 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

