Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ) shares dropped 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 387,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 731,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd. (ANZ.V) (CVE:ANZ)

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the properties located in Nevada, the United States; Yukon and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru. The company was formerly known as Tarsis Resources Ltd.

