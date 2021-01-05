ALL BEST ICO Reaches Market Cap of $84,050.40 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $84,050.40 and $4,984.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 96.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00304215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00122226 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00506191 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00049556 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.68 or 0.00268100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017995 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com.

ALL BEST ICO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

