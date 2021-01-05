AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 15th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

