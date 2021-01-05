AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Dividend of $0.04

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.