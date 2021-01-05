Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,299. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,775.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,203,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,709,733 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $153,804,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ally Financial by 137.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,239,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,433,000 after buying an additional 3,609,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ally Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,063,000 after buying an additional 1,643,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in Ally Financial by 468.0% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,480,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,128,000 after buying an additional 1,220,247 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More: Dividend Kings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.