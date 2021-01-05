Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

NYSE ALLY opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.97. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $36.69.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,683,774.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 683,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,947,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,080,000 after acquiring an additional 640,956 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

