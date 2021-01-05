ALLY Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,664.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $30,664.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00043110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00347961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00024661 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. ALLY’s official website is getally.io.

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

