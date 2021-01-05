Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW)’s stock price rose 11.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.86 ($0.04). Approximately 5,833,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,210,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.58 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 million and a PE ratio of -9.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.82.

About Alpha Growth plc (ALGW.L) (LON:ALGW)

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

