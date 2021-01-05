Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,799.96.

GOOGL opened at $1,726.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,763.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1,592.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

