Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altabancorp is the bank holding company for Altabank(TM), a full-service bank. It provides loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals principally in Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabancorp is based in AMERICAN FORK, Utah. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Altabancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ALTA opened at $28.02 on Monday. Altabancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34.

Altabancorp (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.27 million.

In other Altabancorp news, Director Robert Brent Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $558,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of Altabancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $44,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,430.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,228 shares of company stock worth $61,200 and have sold 23,500 shares worth $603,035.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altabancorp in the third quarter valued at $191,000.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

