Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Sells $425,500.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $425,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40.

AYX traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $112.84. 1,745,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,145. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.17 and a twelve month high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Alteryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Alteryx by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

