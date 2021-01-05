Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) to report $55.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported sales of $132.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $345.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.51 million to $348.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $265.55 million, with estimates ranging from $259.60 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.55. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%. The business had revenue of $85.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASPS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.36.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

