Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AMADY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $4.08 on Thursday, reaching $71.06. 121,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,590. The company has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.03 and a beta of 1.46. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.78.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

