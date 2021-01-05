Ambrosus Price Hits $0.0149 on Major Exchanges (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, Ambrosus has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.09 million and $175,463.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 468,589,801 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

