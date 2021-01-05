AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AMC Networks by 65.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,471,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 818.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 173,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.34. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

