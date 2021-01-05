American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.11.

AEO opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

