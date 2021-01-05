American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.84 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.79 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

AEP opened at $81.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

