American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) (CVE:LI) Trading Up 4.1%

American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) (CVE:LI) was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 339,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 624,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The company has a market cap of C$146.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

American Lithium Corp. (LI.V) Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

