Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several research firms have commented on COLD. BidaskClub raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

In other Americold Realty Trust news, Director James R. Heistand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,319. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $44,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,852 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,048,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,082,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,202,000 after acquiring an additional 566,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after acquiring an additional 487,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.55. 1,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.