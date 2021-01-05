Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Shares of AMP opened at $188.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.61 and its 200 day moving average is $165.74. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

