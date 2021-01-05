Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) Stock Price Up 44.2%

Ameritek Ventures (OTCMKTS:ATVK) shares rose 44.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 44,301,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 270% from the average daily volume of 11,977,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Ameritek Ventures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVK)

Ameritek Ventures focuses on designing and manufacturing vapor axial deposition/outside vapor deposition optical fiber preforms. These optical fiber preforms are the mainstay for fiber optic cables that are used in the telecommunications industry to transmit large amounts of data to and from communication towers for the Internet, cable television, and telephone industries.

