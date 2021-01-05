Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Sells $233,095.38 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $233,095.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,756.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 2,546,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,751. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOLD. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $635,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,276,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 79,834 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9,442.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

