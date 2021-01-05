AMO Coin (AMO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,801.00

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One AMO Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and $227,801.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AMO Coin

AMO Coin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,244,150,915 tokens. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain. AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation.

AMO Coin Token Trading

AMO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

