Amon (AMN) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.29 or 0.00328719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00024955 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

AMN is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,320,960 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amon’s official website is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.