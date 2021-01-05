Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.12 and last traded at $5.97. 168,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 124,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

