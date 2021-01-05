Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Trading 11% Higher

Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41. 1,787,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,500,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.26.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $52.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $9,317,848.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,469,685 shares of company stock worth $10,251,898. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amplify Energy by 18.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Energy by 438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 208,998 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

