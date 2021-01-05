ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.67

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $4.41. ANA shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 1,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 20.38% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter.

ANA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

